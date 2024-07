RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of heavy rains in the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held an urgent meeting with officials of the CMO and a teleconference with the Eluru District Collector and SP on Thursday night. As there is possibility of breaches to Pedda Vagu at two places, Naidu directed officials to take steps to avoid loss of humans and cattle loss. It is learnt that there is possibility of the floodwater entering into 15 villages of Andhra Pradesh and three villages in Telangana.

Early on Thursday, five people were rescued after the car in which they were travelling was washed away in the floodwaters of Velerupadu Pedavagu stream in Eluru district. Incessant rains have been lashing the region for the past few days. The five persons were going to Rudramkota village in Velerupadu mandal from Rajamahendravaram when their car was pulled by strong currents in the stream. All of them managed to get out and take shelter on a patch of land, surrounded by floodwater. Hearing their cries for help, villagers rushed to the spot and swiftly rescued with ropes.

Normal life in several villages of the Agency regions in Eluru, Alluri Sitarama Raju, and parts of East Godavari districts was hit due to heavy rains.