Anam Ramanarayana Reddy hits out at YSRC regime for no growth in Andhra Pradesh

NELLORE: Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy on Thursday hit out at the previous YSRC regime for bringing development to a grinding halt in the State during its five-year tenure.

Addressing a news conference at his camp office in the city, he said a comprehensive report on allegations against Assistant Commissioner of Endowments Shanti Kumari would be obtained to submit it to the CM for further action.

Highlighting the endeavour of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to promote economic growth in the State, he said the TDP-led NDA government had taken several key decisions to deliver good governance to people within one month after coming to power. The government released white papers on Polavaram, Amaravati, Energy and Natural Resources to make the people aware of the facts, and the failures of the previous YSRC regime on various fronts. “The previous YSRC regime has left the State without a capital. It has totally neglected the development of capital region Amaravati,” he alleged.

“Over the next two years, Naidu will transform Amaravati into a magnificent capital of the State. A sum of `36 crore is being spent on jungle clearance in Amaravati,” he said.

Mentioning the farmers’ woes, he said, “Our government has provided a guarantee to enable AP Civil Supplies Corporation take `2,000 crore loan to support farmers. We are obtaining funds from NABARD to help farmers in distress.”