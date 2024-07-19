Chandrababu Naidu speaks to missing MPDO’s wife; search operation continues for second day

VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday spoke to the wife and son of Narasapuram MPDO M Venkata Ramana Rao, who went missing for the past four days, over phone and consoled them. Naidu enquired whether Rao told them anything when he left home last, and also asked for the reasons that put him under immense pressure. The MPDO’s wife Sunitha informed the Chief Minister that Rao was under immense pressure for some days due to occupational hardship.

Naidu said a comprehensive inquiry will be conducted into the matter and the guilty will be punished. Promising to extend all support to the family, the Chief Minister also spoke to West Godavari District Collector Ch Nagarani, who was with the MPDO’s family at that time, and directed her to constantly update the CMO pertaining to the incident.

Search operation to trace Narasapuram MPDO Mandava Venkata Ramana Rao, who went missing on July 15, continued for the second day on Thursday.

On Wednesday, teams of State Disaster Response Force and Penamaluru police carried out intense search operation in the Eluru Canal from Madhura Nagar to Kesarapalli. Teams from Penamaluru and Hanuman Junction, comprising 40 personnel, including expert swimmers, continued the search operation for the second day to trace Rao.

4 DSP rank officers monitor search operation

Krishna district SP R Gangadhar Rao said he and four DSP rank officers are monitoring the search operation continuously. The SP urged the public to inform police if anyone has information about Rao. The phone number of SP Krishna - 9440797400, Gannavaram DSP - 9440627051 and Control Room - 9491063910 are given