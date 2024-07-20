APCPDCL issued power safety advisory to consumers in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL), Vigilance & Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS) Inspector of Police, Ganga Bhawani, issued a safety advisory to electricity consumers and villagers in the Vijayawada circle of joint Krishna district on Thursday.

Several farmers have reported damage to their electric motors, starters, and boxes due to heavy rains and winds over the past three days. The adverse weather has also caused service pillars to fall and wires to break, posing significant safety risks. She stressed the importance of avoiding contact with any fallen service pillars or broken wires. Bhawani specifically advised aqua farmers not to touch aerators, service wires, iron wires, electricity poles, or tree branches that have fallen on power lines, as these could lead to electrical accidents.

Commuters were urged to exercise caution while on the roads, as downed current poles and wires may be present, particularly on roads and near canal bends. She highlighted the necessity of staying vigilant under these circumstances. Residents were cautioned against touching switchboards with wet hands to prevent electric shock accidents. Villagers were advised to be careful around transformers when grazing buffaloes or working in fields. In case of any electrical issues, residents were urged to inform their local line inspector, lineman, substations, or AE, or to call the 1912 toll-free number to avoid power accidents.