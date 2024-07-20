BJP chief finds fault with Jagan Mohan Reddy for writing to PM complaining attacks on YSRC cadre

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari found fault with YSRC chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the severe atrocities and the alleged attacks on his party cadre that have taken place in Andhra Pradesh over the past 45 days under the TDP-led NDA government.

Listing out the attacks on opposition parties and atrocities on women that took place during the previous YSRC regime, she said Jagan should introspect himself before levelling accusations on the TDP-led NDA government in the State. She exuded confidence in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ability to deliver a good governance in the State with equal emphasis on welfare and development.

At a programme held at the State BJP office in Vijayawada on Friday, around 200 activists from Anantapur, Prakasam, Sathya Sai, Kadapa and Chittoor districts joined the saffron party. Welcoming the activists into the BJP, Purandeswari urged them to strive to strengthen the party at the grassroots. Highlighting the BJP’s ideal of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Purandeswari reiterated the party’s commitment to the welfare of the poor people.