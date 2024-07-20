Incessant rains throw life out of gear in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA : Incessant rains lashing Vijayawada for the past three days resulted in waterlogged roads, causing inconvenience to the public on Friday.

Several low-lying areas and major roads in the city were inundated with rainwater, disrupting normal life. Similar conditions were reported in Ibrahimpatnam, Gannavaram, and Kondapalli. The worst-hit areas included One Town, Ajith Singh Nagar, Governorpet, Bhavanipuram, Chitti Nagar, Panja Centre, Satyanarayanapuram, Krishna Lanka, Moghalrajpuram, Yanamalakuduru, Vambay Colony, and other areas. Ankle-deep water stagnation caused severe inconvenience for residents carrying out their daily activities.

Overflowing drains disrupted traffic from the morning hours, leading to severe traffic congestion during the evening at all major junctions in the city. Roads developed potholes, and water stagnation was observed in key locations such as the auto stand near Pandit Nehru bus station, Patamata, Benz Circle, and Moghalrajpuram. Continuous rainfall submerged roads, making commuting difficult for residents.

Following numerous complaints from the public, officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) took action to clear waterlogged roads. Commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, faced hardships traversing inundated roads. Continuous downpour battered arterial and sub-arterial roads, including Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, MG and Eluru Roads, Auto Nagar, One-Town, and key traffic junctions like Benz Circle and NTR Circle, causing inundation in low-lying areas.

Roadside street vendors faced difficulties as their temporary shops were filled with rainwater. Stagnated rainwater at PNBS Junction, Low Bridge Junction near Kaleswara Rao Market, Railway Station Road, and Auto Nagar compounded the challenges for vehicle movement. Meanwhile, residents in hill areas were concerned about potential landslides.

Krishna district Collector DK Balaji instructed revenue officials and disaster response teams to remain alert in the wake of the rains. He directed them to focus on rehabilitation efforts and ensure that PHCs were stocked with necessary medicines to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases.