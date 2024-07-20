Nara Lokesh to review status of grievance redressal of Praja Darbar every week

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh, who has been conducting Praja Darbar and receiving representations from the people at his Undavalli residence, said he will review the status of the grievances every week.

Directing his staff to segregate the representations received from the public and to forward them to the departments concerned, he instructed officials to update him on the status of the applications every week. On day 19 of the Praja Darbar, people from the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency and other parts of the district thronged Lokesh’s residence, despite the continuous downpour, seeking solution to their problems.

Meanwhile, Lokesh hailed the decision of the Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Sasibhushan to break down the barriers erected by the previous V-C, restricting students from entering the administrative buildings.