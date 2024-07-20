Orange alert for three districts in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Amaravati Centre has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in three districts - Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru and West Godavari. Additionally, a yellow alert has been declared for Parvathipuram Manyam, NTR, East Godavari, Kakinada and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts.

In view of this, emergency response teams have been deployed. Two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been sent to Eluru, one to Konaseema, and two National Disaster Response Force (NDFR) teams to East Godavari.

The forecast indicates heavy rainfall over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Thunderstorms with lightning are expected in isolated areas of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. Strong surface winds, with speeds of 30-40 kmph, are also likely in these regions.

A well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression as of 8.30 am IST on July 19, 2024. The depression is located about 70 km southeast of Puri (Odisha) and is expected to move northwestward, crossing the Odisha coast near Puri early Saturday morning. It will then continue west-northwestwards across Odisha and Chhattisgarh, weakening over the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is anticipated in several districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, Prakasam, Nandyal, and others. Light rainfall with thunderstorms is also expected in Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nellore, Kurnool, Anantapur, Satyasai, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.

On Sunday, similar weather conditions are forecasted for districts including Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Vizag, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and others.

On Friday, heavy rainfall disrupted normal life across various districts. Significant rainfall was recorded in Anakapalle (75.75 mm), Visakhapatnam (55 mm), Nandyal (54 mm), Kurnool (38 mm), and Srikakulam (37 mm).