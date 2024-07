Paddy crop badly damaged in Godavari districts

Additionally, ASR Collector has issued orders banning the movement of heavy vehicles, buses, and private jeeps on five key ghat roads - Vaddadi-Paderu Ghat Road, Paderu-Chintapalli-Kokkarapalli Ghat Road, Downuru-Lambasinghi Ghat Road, Rampachodavaram-Chintoor-Maredumilli Ghat Road, and S Kota-Araku Anantagiri road -- from 7 pm to 6 am until the rains subside.

He held a teleconference with ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Project Authority) project officers, Tahsildars, and officials on Saturday. He ordered representatives of Jio, Airtel, and BSNL to ensure proper cell tower signals and WiFi network are available for the people at all times.

Meanwhile, the road between Chintur in AP and a bordering village in Odisha was washed away as the River Sabari at Kalleru village in ASR district received heavy inflows.

In Devipatnam mandal, 22 families of Talluru village climbed a hill to escape the swelling Godavari. Officials had shifted residents of Talluru as part of Rehabilitation and Relief scheme to take up the Polavaram irrigation project, but these 22 families refused to leave the village. According to revenue officials, 45 persons are still in Talluru village. Rampachodavaram revenue authorities are planning to provide ration to them by sending boats. Four gates of the Bhupatipalem Reservoir were opened to discharge surplus water into Rampachodavaram Agency area on Saturday.

The Gandi Pochamma temple was totally submerged on Saturday. Only the temple Sikharam was visible.

Two pregnant women who were trapped in Mukunur village due to heavy inflows of Sokileru stream in Chintur mandal were shifted to a government hospital. On receiving the information, ITDA project officer Pawan Varma arranged a 108 ambulance and boats to shift the woman.

In Eluru district, 12 villages under seven Grama Panchayats have been hit by the rains and subsequent flood. A total of 7,450 acres paddy crop was damaged in Velerupadu and Kukkunur mandals due to breach to the Peda Vagu project. Horticulture gardens, spread across 106 acres, were damaged and roads covering 5 km at 126 places washed away in the two mandals.