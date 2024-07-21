Growth of Guntur district is my priority: Rural development minister Pemmasani

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, emphasised that the development of the Guntur district is of utmost priority. He highlighted the concerted efforts of public representatives and officials in taking decisive actions towards this goal.

On Saturday, Dr Sekhar, along with Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi and TDP MLAs P Madhavi, Mohammed Nazeer, and Burla Ramanjaneyulu, convened a review meeting with GGH and railway department officials. The meeting focused on assessing the progress of pending development projects within the city and GGH.

During the meeting, he instructed GGH officials to install complaint boxes for patients and their attendants to register grievances, emphasising the need for an efficient grievance redressal system. He also evaluated the functionality of various medical equipment and provided pertinent suggestions to enhance operational efficiency.

Addressing transportation challenges, the Union Minster noted the approval of seven Road Under Bridges, including Syamala Nagar, Nehru Nagar, and Sanjeevaiah Nagar. He directed officials to expedite fund allocation proposals to commence construction promptly, alleviating traffic disruptions caused by railway crossings.