Jagan invites all parties to join Delhi protest to highlight attacks on party workers under TDP government

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has invited all the political parties to join the protest being organised by the party in New Delhi on July 24 to highlight the ongoing attacks on his party cadre and leaders in the Andhra Pradesh under the TDP-led NDA government.
The former chief minister said, “We want to present the dire situation of the State in the past 45 days before the nation by holding the protest in the national capital.”
Speaking at the YSRC Parliamentary Party meeting held here on Saturday, Jagan said the party MPs will raise their voice in both the Houses of Parliament against the murders, attacks and property destruction happening in the State. “Our aim is to bring national attention to these atrocities,’’ he asserted.
Jagan said they have already sought the appointment of the President, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, once they get it, they will apprise them of the prevailing situation in the State.
The YSRC chief said, “The escalating violence and lawlessness in the State necessitate the imposition of President’s Rule, and this will serve as a stern warning to those responsible, particularly Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The YSRC will also stage protests during the Assembly session and the Governor’s speech.”
He alleged that the TDP-led NDA government failed miserably in maintaining law and order, and the recent murder of Sheikh Rashid in Vinukonda was a clear example of the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. “The murder is a deliberate attempt to send a message of fear to YSRC leaders and supporters,’’ he claimed.
Jagan accused the government of trying to distort the facts pertaining to the murder of Rashid as the earlier incident of burning a bike was falsely linked to it. Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy was prevented from visiting the Assembly constituency represented by his father Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. “They attacked our cadre and they burnt the former MP’s vehicle, and unleashed a reign of terror. Cases have been registered against our leaders, leaving those who were involved in the violence,” Jagan alleged.
The former Chief Minister said the YSRC had never resorted to violence despite winning 86% of the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats in the last elections. “We have ensured transparent governance, and delivered schemes to everyone irrespective of their political affiliation,’’ he claimed.
“The YSRC will stand by its followers and cadre and protect them. The safety and support of our party workers is paramount to us,’’ he added.