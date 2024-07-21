Jagan invites all parties to join Delhi protest to highlight attacks on party workers under TDP government

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has invited all the political parties to join the protest being organised by the party in New Delhi on July 24 to highlight the ongoing attacks on his party cadre and leaders in the Andhra Pradesh under the TDP-led NDA government.

The former chief minister said, “We want to present the dire situation of the State in the past 45 days before the nation by holding the protest in the national capital.”

Speaking at the YSRC Parliamentary Party meeting held here on Saturday, Jagan said the party MPs will raise their voice in both the Houses of Parliament against the murders, attacks and property destruction happening in the State. “Our aim is to bring national attention to these atrocities,’’ he asserted.

Jagan said they have already sought the appointment of the President, Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, once they get it, they will apprise them of the prevailing situation in the State.

The YSRC chief said, “The escalating violence and lawlessness in the State necessitate the imposition of President’s Rule, and this will serve as a stern warning to those responsible, particularly Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The YSRC will also stage protests during the Assembly session and the Governor’s speech.”