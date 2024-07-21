Naidu receives petitions from TDP activists, highlight injustice during former YSRCP regime

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu visited the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, and received petitions from the party activists.

Explaining the injustice done to them during the previous YSRC regime, the activists said YSRC leaders grabbed their lands, and appealed to Naidu to get their lands back. Pilli Parvathi of Achanta complained to Naidu that her relatives in the YSRC grabbed her 15 cents of land, which she bought for Rs 23 lakh at Venkatachala Cheruvu 15 years ago, when she was in Dubai. She turned emotional while narrating the complaint to Naidu, and urged him to get back her land. The Chief Minister promised to take steps to reclaim her land.

DWCRA members of Thimmapuram in Chilakaluripet constituency complained to the Chief Minister that animators forged their signatures and obtained bank loans to the tune of Rs 30 lakh. Upon questioning, the animators gave a letter promising to pay the amount in five months, but it has not been paid, they said, adding that they were threatening them after colluding with police. Naidu promised to order an inquiry and punish the animators if they were found guilty.