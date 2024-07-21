Nandyal rape case: Suspect falls to death trying to escape police

KURNOOL; In a fresh twist to the case pertaining to the alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Muchumarri village of Nandyal district, a 35-year-old man, who was nabbed by the police for questioning, died while being shifted to a police station on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Hussain, was a native of Muchumarri and residing in Nandikotkur town. He was the uncle of one of the three minor boys, who had reportedly confessed to the police of committing the crime and pushing the girl’s body into a canal in the village. Nandyal Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana told this newspaper that Hussain, who was suffering from a heart ailment, was being taken to the police station for questioning.

“Hussain attempted to escape from the police. In the process, he fell from the jeep,” the SP said. Hussain was shifted to the Nandyal Government General Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Police suspect Hussain’s involvement in concealing the body of the victim after the minors allegedly killed her.

Midthur Police registered a case over the death of Hussain and launched an inquiry. Earlier in the day, they were reports that it was a case of lockup death. However, the police have denied the same.

Meanwhile, search for the minor’s body in the River Krishna continued. The girl had gone missing on July 7. Three days later, police took the three minor boys into custody for allegedly raping and killing the girl. The trio told investigators that they disposed of the body in the River Krishna. A search operation to trace the girl’s body was launched on July 10. However, the police are yet to achieve any breakthrough in the case.

Not a case of lockup death: SP

Earlier, they were reports that it was a case of lockup death. But the police have denied the same. “Hussain attempted to escape from the police. In the process, he fell from the jeep,” the SP said. Hussain died at the Nandyal government hospital