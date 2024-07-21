TTD executive officer admits to several lapses in Annadanam canteens, plans major overhaul

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer (EO) J Syamala Rao on Saturday admitted several lapses, including supply of substandard food at Annadanam canteens, abrupt cancellation of milk supply to infants and children at the queue, and a decrease in the quality of Laddus and Annprasadam.

Speaking to mediapersons after a month of regular reviews with all the TTD departments, Syamala Rao said, “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu informed me about these lapses, which were confirmed true. Even the devotees have complained about substandard food and the lack of food at Annadanam canteens. There was no milk supply for children and there was no higher authority to make a complaint or give a suggestion.”

To address these concerns, he said that the TTD is planning a major overhaul at all levels, including setting up a National Standard Laboratory (NSL) in collaboration with major national institutes.

The current administration has appointed three Assistant Executive Officers to be available at all times.

“We will maintain the quality of food on an on-time basis not only in the main canteen but also in three food distribution centres,” Syamala Rao.

During this month, the number of toilets at the Queue Complex and the queue line has doubled. The Engineering Department officials were instructed to set up additional complexes and queue lines on a permanent basis.

The executive officer also highlighted the modernisation of the Annadanam canteens, including changing the utensils used with technology that will help workers, cooks, and suppliers handle giant vessels more efficiently.