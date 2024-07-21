Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader Mohith files bail plea in Andhra Pradesh HC in poll-violence case

Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, (File Photo)
VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, who unsuccessfully contested the Chandragiri Assembly segment, in the recent polls, approached the AP High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case related to poll violence registered against him in Sri Venkateswara University campus police station in Tirupati.

During the hearing on Saturday, Mohith’s counsel informed the court that TDP MLA Pulivarthi Nani filed the complaint and was politically motivated. He sought protection to the petitioner from arrest. When the Assistant Public Prosecutor sought time for argument during its first hearing, the matter was posted for next week.

