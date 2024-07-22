Home Minister Anitha hits out at Jagan's claims of political murders, says he has resorted to 'cadaver politics'

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha lambasted YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his claims on ‘political murders’ in the State under the TDP-led NDA government.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Sunday, she said the severe drubbing in the elections had made Jagan lose his mind. “If the individual deaths are political murders as he claims, Jagan should provide complete details to the government,” she said, and asked why action should not be taken against the former chief minister for his baseless allegations against the government.

“Instead of doing introspection as to why people have sent his party home packing and limited his seats to just 11, Jagan has resorted to cadaver politics,” she observed.

Jagan, who hastily visited Vinukonda claiming that the person who was done to death was his party worker, did not announce even a single rupee of financial assistance to the bereaved family, Anitha pointed out. In the last two months, only four politically motivated murders took place in the State, and three persons who fell victim were TDP activists, she informed.

She dismissed Jagan’s claim that 36 politically motivated murders, 300 attempts to murder, 560 acts of damaging private properties, and nearly 1,000 attacks had happened in the last few weeks, as baseless charges. “Let him provide the details and evidence. If not, we will take action against him for making false claims and allegations,” she warned.

Anitha said it was the YSRC regime that acted indifferently, and used police and CID to arrest opposition party activists even for posting simple messages on social media, and even today several TDP activists are making rounds to courts to get out of those false cases. “Now, Jagan is shamelessly saying that he will stage a dharna in New Delhi seeking imposition of President’s Rule in the State. The YSRC leaders are brazenly uttering lies, and they know pretty well that the people will not trust them any more,” she remarked.

During his five-year rule, Jagan did not make even a single statement on the atrocities that took place against women. After N Chandrababu Naidu became the Chief Minister, those involved in one such incident were arrested. “The Chief Minister has responded to the incident much earlier than me,” the Home Minister added.

Anitha observed that since the Assembly session is beginning tomorrow, Jagan wants to escape from attending the House under the excuse that he is staging a dharna in New Delhi. All the atrocities and looting committed by Jagan are thoroughly getting exposed through the white papers being released by the TDP-led NDA government, she said.