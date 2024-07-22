Jagan informs Governor of ‘deteriorating’ law and order under TDP, seeks action

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan on Sunday and apprised him of the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the State. He urged the Governor to call for an investigation by Central agencies into the atrocities of TDP-led NDA government.

During the meeting with the Governor that lasted nearly 45 minutes, Jagan informed that the Constitutional institutions have failed in the State, and the administration has been paralysed. “There is no protection to life and dignity of the people. TDP leaders and workers are spreading widespread fear among the people of the State with their barbaric and inhuman activities,’’ he alleged.

“After coming to power, the TDP-led coalition government has targeted those who did not support them in the elections. It has started terrorising YSRC sympathisers by humiliating, attacking and even killing them. In the process, they have destroyed properties, establishments and houses causing widespread fear among the people. In addition to personal attacks and vandalism, the TDP cadres have caused damage to government properties,” the YSRC chief complained.

“The ruling party has not spared Village Secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and Village Clinics meant to provide essential services to the people as they were established by the YSRC government,’’ he said, and added that statues of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy were vandalised.

Jagan took to the notice of the Governor the murder of YSRC activist Sheikh Rashid in Vinukonda on July 17. “The incident happened on a busy street, and surprisingly the police were at close proximity when it took place,’’ the YSRC chief said.

Even the YSRC MPs and MLAs as well as candidates who contested the elections, have no protection. In Punganur, the unruly TDP mob attempted to murder Rajampet MP PV Midhun Reddy, who went to meet former MP N Reddeppa. The attack happened in the presence of police, indicating a severe deterioration in the State’s ability to protect its citizens, he said.

“Instead of using government machinery to protect the interests of the people without any discrimination, it has been politicised. Murders, attacks and atrocities are allowed with this intent,” he complained.