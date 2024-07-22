Jagan to raise LoP demand, law and order issues in first Andhra Assembly session

VIJAYAWADA: The first session of the Andhra Pradesh State Assembly, scheduled to commence on Monday, is likely to be stormy one as the YSRC is planning to raise issues about the law and order in the state.

The session will commence with Governor S Abdul Nazeer addressing the joint session of the Assembly and the Council at 10 am. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC), comprising Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others, will decide the number of working days of the House.

According to sources in the YSRC, the party’s 11 MLAs and 30 MLCs will attend the joint session. They are likely to disrupt the proceedings of the House by obstructing the Governor’s speech to shed light on the attacks on YSRC cadre, leaders and properties by the ruling TDP.

Recently, Jagan had announced that the issue of “deteriorating law and order in the State” will be raised in the Assembly and as well as on the streets of New Delhi, where his party will stage a peaceful protest on Wednesday. Though the YSRC will be outnumbered by the treasury benches in the Assembly, the party is banking on support from its MLCs.