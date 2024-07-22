Police arrest 16 people from spas, massage parlours involved in anti-social activities

ONGOLE: Stringent action will be taken against the management of spa and body massage centres found involving in anti-social activities, warned the new Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodar.

To put a stop to such activities, he directed the police officials to conduct extensive raids on all spa, massage centres and unisex salons within the limits of Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) limits.

A team of CIs, SIs led by DSPs conducted simultaneous raids on all 16 centres in Ongole on Sunday. They caught three owners along with seven women and six customers red-handedly. Cases were registered and the individuals were taken into custody.

Inspectors Ali Saheb, Jagadeesh, Shaik Khaja Vali, Ajay Kumar, and Subba Rao from Ongole-I Town, II-Town, Taluk, Ongole Rural, and Chimakurthy police stations revealed the details of the raids to the mediapersons at the Ongole I Town PS on Sunday.

According to officials, the police caught one management representative, K Pawan Kumar (31), with five women and three customers involved in illegal activities at Sara Beauty Saloon/Spa centre on Guntur Road. One visitor fled the scene. Taluk police station registered cases.

Similarly, SS Saloon & Spa Centre on Anjaiah Road was found involved in immoral activities. The manager, Turimella PothuRaju (41), along with one woman and one visitor, had cases registered under several IPC Sections.

The police also raided the ‘O Range’ Unisex Salon & Spa Centre in Balaji Rao Peta and found the owner, Konieti Kannaiah (28), involved in illegal activities along with a woman and a visitor. Property owners who rent or lease their premises for such activities will also face severe consequences, the police added.

