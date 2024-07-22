Shakambari Devi festival concludes, priests perform Purnahut, other traditional rituals

VIJAYAWADA : Religious fervour and gaiety marked the three-day Shakambari Devi festival, which was concluded at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The annual festivities, which started on July 19, attracted huge crowds on the first and third day. On the last day, the temple priests performed Purnahut and other traditional rituals.

As the conclusion of the special festivities coincided with Guru Purnima, a large number of devotees visited the temple and offered special prayers to Shakambari Devi, who was decorated with a variety of fruits and vegetables.

More than 40,000 devotees visited the temple on the third day. Serpentine queues were witnessed in the morning hours, and devotees had to wait at least two hours for darshan of the presiding deity.