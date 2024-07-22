Social Welfare Minister launches five bus services in Andhra's Ongole depot

ONGOLE: Kondepi MLA and Minister for social welfare, disabled and senior citizens welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Sunday flagged off two Starliner and three Super Luxury bus services at the Ongole bus depot.

These buses will provide services to the public between Ongole and Hyderabad via Addanki, Miryalaguda, and Nalgonda.

Speaking on the occasion, he asserted that the government will fulfill all its election promises made under ‘Super Six’.

He said free bus travel for women scheme will be launched soon. Pointing out that nine new bus services, including four Starliner and five Super Luxury buses, have been launched from Ongole in the last 10 days, Swamy said the government will replace 25 per cent outdated APSRTC buses with new ones in a phased manner.

Further, he directed the APSRTC management to formulate a plan for providing a sleeper coach service between Ongole and Tirumala.

APSRTC regional manager (Ongole) B Sudhakar informed the Minister the management has replaced around 67 old buses with new ones.

Later in the day, Swamy released a note stating that A-grade quality of red gram will be supplied for `160 per kg and two varieties of Sona Masoori rice will be given at `48 and `49 per kg in Rythu Bazaars.