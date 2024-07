VIJAYAWADA: Following the all-party meeting convened in New Delhi on Sunday on the eve of the Budget session of the Parliament, leaders of TDP and YSRC engaged in a war of words over the issue of Special Category Status. While the ruling TDP sought the Centre’s support in completing the Polavaram project and Amaravati capital, the YSRC asked for Special Category Status for the State.

Both parties resorted to a blame game over the prevailing situation in the State. While the TDP blamed the previous YSRC dispensation for the financial distress in the State, the YSRC held the present government responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the TDP, stating that the JD(U) and the YSRC demanded SCS for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, respectively, but “strangely” the TDP kept quiet on the matter.

YSRC raises 8 issues, TDP’s focus on finances

Briefing reporters on the issues raised by the YSRC at the meeting, party’s floor leader in Rajya Sabha V Vijayasai Reddy said the YSRC demanded imposition of President’s Rule over the law and order “breakdown” in the State under the TDP’s rule. He said eight issues were raised by his party, including Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh.

“It has been our demand since the day it was promised by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the floor of the Rajya Sabha. Even today, we believe that SCS is the solution to the State’s problems. However, the TDP has completely ignored the issue. It is compromising with the interests of the people of the State,” he alleged.

Further, he said the YSRC also demanded the Finance Commission to address the issue of considering population as the criteria for sharing of funds between the Centre and States. He noted that Andhra Pradesh will be “punished” for its population control measures.

Vijayasai said the party also raised the issue of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and asserted that the YSRC will oppose any attempts to privatise it. “Another very important issue raised was that of lawlessness in Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

Further, he announced that YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be in Delhi on Tuesday and hold a dharna against the TDP-led government in Andhra Pradesh.

Later, Lok Sabha MP and TDP Parliamentary chairperson Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu spoke to newsmen on the issues raised by the party during the meeting. He said the yellow party has sought adequate time in the Parliament to raise all issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh. “The State government will release a white paper on the status of finances in the State in a day or two. The facts will send shockwaves and hence we want people to know about the situation in the State,” he said.

“We want the members to examine the financial status of Andhra Pradesh which has been deteriorating day by day so that whatever demands we make are accepted by all parties,” he added.