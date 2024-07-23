Andhra APCC chief Sharmila blames YSRC regime for plight of farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Squarely blaming the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the plight of farmers, APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy urged the State government to take all necessary steps to mitigate the sufferings of farmers due to the heavy rains.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, she said, the heavy rains have damaged agriculture fields after transplantation burdening the farmers further and the coalition government should extend a helping hand to them.

The Centre failed to send in adequate NDRF teams to tackle the situation arising out of heavy rains. The State is getting a step-motherly treatment. There is an urgent need to carry out enumeration of crop loss, she said.

Training her guns on Jagan, she said farmers have suffered much during the previous regime. “Former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy prioritised agriculture and farmers’ welfare, but Jagan set them aside. He ignored Jalayagnam started by YSR. Leave alone constructing new projects, he did not even ensure repairs of the existing ones,” she said.