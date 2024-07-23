Andhra Minister K Ram seeks aid for Polavaram Project

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of State for Steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma and State Irrigation Minister N Ramanaidu on Monday requested the Centre to extend financial and technical support to ensure timely completion of the Polavaram project.

The three ministers from the State met Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil in Delhi on Monday.

The Aviation Minister emphasized the importance of the Centre’s support in completing the Polavaram project on time. He exuded confidence that the project could only be successfully completed under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the significance of the irrigation project, he said Polavaram is not just a project, but a symbol of pride for all of Andhra Pradesh.