Andhra Ministers to come up with best crop insurance scheme for farmers

VIJAYAWADA: A Group of Ministers on Monday reviewed the crop insurance scheme and directed officials to ensure effective implementation to ensure that farmers get the intended benefit.

Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu, along with Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, directed the officials to implement the best insurance scheme for farmers as advised by the Central government.

Taking stock of the crop insurance scheme with senior officials at the Secretariat, the ministers stressed to implement the scheme across the State in the best interests of farmers.

They observed that crop insurance system was devastated during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government and the insurance premium was not paid by the State. They said the situation has to be set right and farmers who suffered losses during calamities should get due benefit.

Officials were asked to deliberate on implementing the insurance schemes, settling claims and the like. They discussed about the implementation of the scheme and submit a detailed report to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The ministers said during the previous government mango farmers were not covered under the insurance scheme and now the government directed the officials to explore the possibilities of covering them as well. Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Budithi Rajasekhar, Secretary (Horticulture) Ahmed Babu, Agriculture Commissioner Dilli Rao, Horticulture Commissioner K Srinivaslu and other officials were also present.

'No premium paid earlier'

