Andhra students choose to stay as Bangladesh returns to normal

GUNTUR: As the situation in Bangladesh gradually returns to normalcy, students from Andhra Pradesh are choosing to stay and continue their studies. Amid recent clashes, the Indian government decided to evacuate its nationals, including students.

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has been coordinating with the Indian Embassy, announcing helpline numbers and providing updates on its website and social media to assist AP residents.

APNRTS Chief Executive Officer Hemalatha Rani told TNIE that three medical students contacted them through the 24/7 helpline. According to these students, over 25 Telugu students reside in the area. Of the three students, two have been evacuated, while the third chose to stay in Bangladesh following the Supreme Court’s recent order.

APNRTS arranged flight tickets and covered travel expenses for one student who wanted to return home to Vizianagaram from Guwahati. Another student, currently in Guwahati after crossing the border, plans to return to Bangladesh in a few days. A third student managed to return home independently. Hemalatha Rani noted that while the exact number of AP students and residents in Bangladesh is unknown, APNRTS is working closely with the Indian Embassy. As the situation stabilises, it is expected that students and residents may prefer to stay.

Bangladesh has been experiencing violent clashes, with students protesting against a job-quota system. The SC agreed to scrap the quota system on Sunday. Home Minister Saduzzman Khan stated normalcy would return within a day or two. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, around 15,000 Indian nationals are in Bangladesh, including 8,500 students. To date, over 4,500 have returned to India.