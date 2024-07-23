DS Government Degree College for Women in Ongole gets autonomous status

ONGOLE: The University Grants Commission has accorded autonomous status to DS Government Degree College for Women in Ongole for 10 years until 2034 in recognition of its meritorious performance in the recent years. The only government degree college for women in the district headquarters, DS Government Degree College for Women had secured NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) A+ Grade with 3.34/4 points in 2023.

Established in 1984 with only two courses, the college now offers seven UG courses, including B.Sc Honours in Computer sciences, B.Sc Honours in Mathematics, B.Sc Honours in Chemistry and Botany, B.Com Honours in Computer Applications, B.Com Honours in General, B.A Honours in Political Science and a Post Graduate (PG) course - M.Sc Computer Science. Additionally, students can also pursue a Medical Lab Technician (MLT) vocational course. The institution is equipped with a lab comprising 100 computers, modern botany, chemistry, physics and zoology laboratories, Jawahar Knowledge Centre (JKC), AP Skill Development Centre with 30 laptops, ultra modern digital library, spacious ground and other infrastructural facilities.

College principal Dr Kalyani said, “We can now design our own syllabus and set up our own standards in getting better job opportunities for students. In the present competitive world, technical and soft skills play a key role in determining students’ future.”