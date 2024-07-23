RRR, Jagan exchange pleasantries in Andhra Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and former YSRC MP, who is Undi TDP MLA now, K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who were at loggerheads for quite long, came across each other in the State Assembly on Monday, and exchanged pleasantries.

Taking the initiative, Raju, popularly known as RRR, greeted Jagan, and asked him to attend the Assembly session daily. In response, Jagan said he would attend the session daily. At the same time, Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav was passing through the same route, and RRR asked him to ensure that he gets a seat beside Jagan. Keshav smiled, replied positively, and left the place. Later, YSRC MLAs and MLCs exchanged pleasantries with RRR.

It may be recalled that RRR, who was elected as an MP from Narasapuram on YSRC ticket, raised his voice against the governance of Jagan, and criticised him for his policies. The former MP was arrested in a case registered against him, and he was allegedly subjected to torture. In the recent elections, RRR contested from Undi on TDP ticket, and won.

RRR recently lodged a complaint against Jagan and some senior police officials, stating that he was tortured during custody. Based on his complaint, an attempt to murder case was registered against Jagan.