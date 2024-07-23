Second flood warning likely at Dowleswaram Barrage, Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: After the first warning was issued at Dowleswaram Barrage near Rajamahendravaram on Monday, the second flood warning is expected to come into force by Tuesday morning. The inflows to the Godavari River rose to 12 lakh cusecs by Monday afternoon. The warning will be triggered once the flows surpasses 13 lakh cusecs.

According to Dowleswaram Barrage Superintending Engineer G Srinivasa Rao, a second warning level has already been issued at Bhadrachalam, and project authorities have lifted 48 gates, and all 175 crest gates at the barrage have been opened to release water into the sea.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) to prepare their forces for deployment in affected areas.

The Sabari River is in spate, causing flooding in the Chinturu agency in ASR district, inundating several habitations. The flood has impacted four mandals—VR Puram, Yetapaka, Chintur, and Kunavaram—in ASR district, as well as Velerupadu and Kukkunu in Eluru district, and Devipatnam mandal in Rampachodavaram revenue division. Consequently, the district administrations of East Godavari, West Godavari, Kakinada, ASR, Konaseema, and Eluru have been put on high alert.