YSRC walks out of Assembly, Former Andhra CM Jagan seeks opposition status

VIJAYAWADA: The session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature commenced on a stormy note on Monday with the opposition YSRC staging protests both inside and outside the House denouncing the alleged failure of the TDP-led NDA government in maintaining law and order in the State.
Soon after Governor S Abdul Nazeer started his address to the joint session, YSRC MLAs and MLCs rushed into the Well and raised slogans denouncing the attacks on YSRC activists. Even as the Governor continued his address, the YSRC members, holding placards, continued sloganeering for a while, and later staged a walk out from the House.
Earlier in the day, tension prevailed outside the Assembly when police obstructed the entry of YSRC MLAs and MLCs entering the premises wearing black scarves and holding placards. The police snatched and tore the placards and papers held by the YSRC MLAs and MLCs. Jagan confronted the police, questioning them who gave the such authority.
The YSRC legislators expressed intense displeasure over the behaviour of the police at the Assembly gate. Jagan said the ‘highhandedness’ of the police would not persist forever and issued a stern warning to them to remember their duty to protect democracy, not to undermine it. Looking at the nameplate of a police officer, Jagan warned, “Madhusudhan Rao, keep it in mind, it will not remain the same at all times.”
Highlighting the insignia of lions on police caps, Jagan said they symbolise the protection of democracy, not its destruction. He questioned the authority of police to seize and tore the papers held by the YSRC MLAs and MLCs, demanding accountability for their action.
Later, Jagan took to X on the TDP-led NDA government’s failures. “In just 50 days, this government has failed on all fronts. Law and order has collapsed, causing public fear. They couldn’t even present a full budget, relying on a vote-on-account for 7 months, exposing their inability to fulfil promises. Chandrababu Naidu’s government, fearing questions, creates chaos to divert attention, using violence to suppress opposition.’’
“In the current Assembly, there are only two sides, the ruling party and the opposition. Our party should be recognised as the opposition, but the government fears this. Recognising us means giving us the right to speak in the Assembly, which they want to avoid. Despite 50 days in power, Chandrababu Naidu governs in fear. His attempts to murder democracy reminds us of Shishupala’s sins, indicating that his day of reckoning is near,” he observed.