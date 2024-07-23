YSRC walks out of Assembly, Former Andhra CM Jagan seeks opposition status

VIJAYAWADA: The session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature commenced on a stormy note on Monday with the opposition YSRC staging protests both inside and outside the House denouncing the alleged failure of the TDP-led NDA government in maintaining law and order in the State.

Soon after Governor S Abdul Nazeer started his address to the joint session, YSRC MLAs and MLCs rushed into the Well and raised slogans denouncing the attacks on YSRC activists. Even as the Governor continued his address, the YSRC members, holding placards, continued sloganeering for a while, and later staged a walk out from the House.

Earlier in the day, tension prevailed outside the Assembly when police obstructed the entry of YSRC MLAs and MLCs entering the premises wearing black scarves and holding placards. The police snatched and tore the placards and papers held by the YSRC MLAs and MLCs. Jagan confronted the police, questioning them who gave the such authority.

The YSRC legislators expressed intense displeasure over the behaviour of the police at the Assembly gate. Jagan said the ‘highhandedness’ of the police would not persist forever and issued a stern warning to them to remember their duty to protect democracy, not to undermine it. Looking at the nameplate of a police officer, Jagan warned, “Madhusudhan Rao, keep it in mind, it will not remain the same at all times.”