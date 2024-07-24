Aid of Rs 15,000 crore for Capital Amaravati is big: Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: The substantial financial assistance of Rs 15,000 crore announced for the development of capital Amaravati and even more as and when required, in the Union Budget for 2024-25 has delighted the people of the State, said Minister for Health Y Satya Kumar Yadav.

In a letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Satya Kumar expressed his gratitude to Narendra Modi for his support towards the development of AP. “Today is a great day in the development narrative of Andhra Pradesh. The recent announcements vindicate the faith the people placed in your leadership during the 2024 general elections,” he said.

He highlighted the Centre’s commitment to Polavaram, financial assistance for the backward districts of Rayalaseema and North Andhra, and Vizag-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bangalore corridor developments. He noted that these projects have greatly elated the people of the State as their hopes and aspirations have begun to take shape just a month-and-a-half after the NDA government assumed office in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, AP BJP State spokesperson Lanka Dinakar hailed the Union Budget, highlighting its focus on ‘Viksit Andhra - Viksit Bharat’.

Dinakar expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their support to Andhra Pradesh. “This budget focuses on nine key areas, including productivity, employment, social justice, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation and reforms,” he said.