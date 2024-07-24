Body of missing MPDO Mandava found in Vijayawada, Eluru Canal after eight days of search operation

VIJAYAWADA: The body of missing Narsapuram Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), Mandava Venkataramana Rao, was found on Tuesday in the Eluru Canal near the Madhura Nagar bridge, Vijayawada, after eight days of continuous search efforts.

According to Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) R Gangadhara Rao, Venkataramana Rao from Kanuru mandal of Krishna district, went to Machilipatnam on July 15. He then took the Kondaveedu Express Train towards Vijayawada, purchasing a ticket and disembarking at Madhura Nagar. At midnight on July 15, he sent two letters via WhatsApp to his youngest son, one for his son and another for Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, stating he had some job-related issues.

In response, his son lodged a complaint with the Penamaluru police, prompting an investigation. The police deployed several teams, including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with eight drones and five boats. Nearly 150 staff members were involved in the search operation, including four DSPs, four CIs, and 15 SIs.

The body was found stuck to a tree in the canal and was identified based on his clothes. It was learnt that the deceased was depressed after a contracted failed to pay Madhavapalem ferry lease amount of `55 lakh. It was noted that he had received phone calls from certain numbers and deposited some amount to those callers.