VIJAYAWADA: For the first time since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the Centre has announced major financial assistance for the State in the form of support to build Amaravati capital city and completion of the Polavaram Irrigation Project at the earliest.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who tabled the Union Budget on Tuesday, announced Rs 15,000 crore for the current financial year and additional amount in the future for building Amaravati. Asserting that the BJP-led NDA government has made concerted efforts to fulfil the commitments in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, she said, “Recognising the State’s need for a capital, we will facilitate special financial support through multilateral development agencies. In the current financial year, Rs 15,000 crore will be arranged, with additional amounts in future years.”

Terming the Polavaram Irrigation Project the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh and its farmers, Sitharaman said, “Our government is fully committed to financing and early completion of the Polavaram Irrigation Project. This will facilitate our country’s food security as well.”

Further, she announced that funds will be provided for essential infrastructure such as water, power, railways and roads in Koparthy node on the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor and Orvakal node on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.