Good days have come again for Andhra: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: In his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address in the State Assembly on Tuesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the previous five-year rule left the State economy in disarray so much so that even presenting a budget has become a problem now. The full budget of the State will be presented after two or three months, he said.

Expressing anguish over how the dream of Amaravati shattered, leaving the State with no capital, Naidu said they will now intensify their efforts to build the State capital and the economy brick by brick. He thanked the Union Government for allocating Rs 15,000 crore in the budget for Amaravati development, which he said bodes well for the future of the State. “Good days have come again for Amaravati,” he observed.

Besides facilitating financial support for Amaravati, the Centre has also assured to complete the construction of the Polavaram Irrigation Project at the earliest. “It has been reported that a parallel diaphragm wall to the earth-cum rock fill dam is needed, which will be taken up soon,” he said.