Mixed reactions to revised Income Tax rates, deductions in Andhra

GUNTUR: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman’s announcements on Income Tax have evoked mixed feelings among the public. Under the new regime of the personal Income Tax rates, she announced that standard deduction for salaried employees has been hiked to Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000. Similarly, deduction on family pension for pensioners has also been proposed to be enhanced from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

This, she said, will provide relief to about four crore salaried individuals and pensioners. She also revised the tax rate structure. Responding to the changes, while some employees expressed dissatisfaction over the revised tax slabs, others are content with its inclusiveness.

Explaining the significance of the changes to the standard deduction, Murthy Naidu, a financial analyst, said a hike in the standard deduction in income tax calculations typically refers to an increase in the amount that individuals can deduct from their taxable income without needing to itemize deductions such as mortgage interest, charitable contributions, etc.

It simplifies tax filing for many taxpayers who may not have significant deductions to itemize. Instead of keeping track of various expenses, they can claim a larger standard deduction. By increasing the standard deduction, individuals can reduce their taxable income, potentially lowering their overall tax liability. It benefits a broader range of taxpayers, including those who may not have enough deductible expenses to exceed the previous standard deduction thresholds. However, he added, the exact benefits depend on individual circumstances and specific details of the tax law changes implemented by the government.