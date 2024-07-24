Union Budget 2024-25 receives positive response from Andhra leaders

VIJAYAWADA: CII Andhra Pradesh and AP Chambers welcomed the Union Budget 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. CII AP Chairman V Murali Krishna termed the budget a significant step towards the holistic development of Andhra Pradesh, aligning with the vision of economic growth and infrastructural advancement. “The substantial financial assistance of Rs 15,000 crore allocated for the development of Amaravati, the Capital City of AP, is the major highlight of the budget. This immediate support underscores the Centre’s commitment to transforming Amaravati into a vibrant hub of activity and growth,” he opined.

Additionally, the Finance Minister has promised more funds for the development of Amaravati based on future requirements. “The Union Budget is a visionary step towards the comprehensive development of AP. The substantial financial assistance for Amaravati and the focused investments in industrial and infrastructural development are commendable. This budget not only addresses the immediate needs of the State but also lays a strong foundation for its future growth,” he highlighted.