Andhra Pradesh: Man dragged for 1 km after being fatally hit by bus in Chittoor district

CHITTOOR: In a horrifying incident, a bus driver deliberately ran over and killed another fellow driver, over a dispute, dragging the victim’s body for about a kilometre and leaving it severely mutilated. The police have taken the accused into the custody.

The incident took place at the Mahadevsamudram toll plaza in Bangarupalem mandal of Chittoor district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sudhakar Raju, driver of Morning Star Travels bus. The accused, Srinivasarao, driver of Sri Krishna Travels bus, is from Pata Reddipalem in Chebrolu mandal of Guntur district.

He was reported to be residing in Ayappa Nagar, Enamala Road in Vijayawada.

The incident took place as two buses travelling from Bengaluru to Vijayawada were passing through the toll gate. Initially, the buses collided, causing minor damage.

This led to an argument between the drivers in front of the toll gate.

After passing the toll gate, the buses stopped again, and the dispute escalated. Sudhakar Raju, stood in front of the Sri Krishna Travels bus to confront the other drive. In a fit of rage, Srinivasarao, drove his vehicle towards Raju, running him over and dragging him for about a kilometre.

Raju was caught under the bus and tragically lost his life. His body was so badly mangled that it was barely recognisable.

Following the incident, the management of Sri Krishna Travels has also been summoned for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. A case was registered against the accused.

In another instances, two separate road accidents in Annamayya and Tirupati districts have claimed two more lives.

In Pulicherla mandal, a tractor collided with an electric substation, resulting in the death of a daily wage worker from Bihar and injuries to 13 others. In Narayanavanam mandal of Tirupati district, a 47-year-old woman identified as Malleswari lost her life after being struck by a speeding truck near Nainar Kandriga.