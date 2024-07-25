Andhra Pradesh: Violent ragging video at private college in Narasaraopet goes viral, one held

GUNTUR: A video of students from a private degree college in Narasaraopet physically assaulting second-year students in a boy’s hostel has gone viral on social media. The video, captured by an unidentified persons, shows senior students violently ragging junior students. The video, shared by an unverified account, depicts senior bringing each student into a room and beating them with sticks.

They are heard laughing, using abusive language, and encouraging each other to continue the assault, while the victims plead for mercy.

According to police, the incident took place at the boys’ hostel of Sri Subbaraya and Narayana College in Narasaraopet, according to police. Six students have been identified, and a case has been filed against them. Narasaraopet I Town Circle Inspector Krishna Reddy informed TNIE that the incident occurred in February, and the seniors involved have since graduated. The victimised students did not report the incident to the college management at the time.

Upon receiving a complaint from the students, the police filed a case under various sections of the Prohibition of Ragging Act, 2011.

One student has been taken into custody. Inspector Reddy said that ragging is a punishable offense and urged students to report such incidents to the management and police without delay.