Bill to repeal Land Titling Act passed in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the bill to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act, 2022 and also another bill to restore the name of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences to Dr YSR University of Health Sciences.

Describing the Land Titling Act as a horrific one, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the previous YSRC government enacted it without any knowledge, which created several problems.

Participating in the debate on the bill to repeal the Land Titling Act, Naidu said there was a spurt in the number of land disputes and the number also increased a lot in his Kuppam Assembly constituency. “As the MLA, the Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition, I have represented Kuppam for the past 40 years. But, for the past five years, more complaints have come from the people pertaining to land disputes,” he said.

Observing that 22A became a weapon for land settlements, Naidu said in case of the land owner not agreeing to the settlement, those in power would simply list the land under 22A category, and it would automatically become the government land. In case of acceptance, they would simply remove it from the purview of 22A, and it would become a private land. “Technology is very dangerous if it is with criminals, and it is very easy for them to tamper with land records,” Naidu observed.