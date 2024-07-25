Godavari floodwater recedes, second warning remains at Dowleswaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The floodwaters of the Godavari River, which inundated low-lying areas in East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Konaseema, and Alluri Sitarama Raju district for four days, are receding steadily. However, the threat of flooding remains. Irrigation authorities have warned people against visiting flooded areas, as the water flow is fast and could rise again if heavy rains continue in the rivers’ upper catchment area.

Dowleswaram Barrage Superintending Engineer G Srinivasa Rao stated that the second warning will remain until the water level drops below 13.75 feet at the barrage.

Eluru district Collector K Vetri Selvi reported that 5,000 people were relocated to 15 relief camps in Velerupadu and Kukkunuru mandals, where basic amenities are being provided. Crop damage has affected 5,305 hectares, and 231 houses were completely destroyed in two mandals, with an estimated loss of Rs 187 crore.

West Godavari district Collector C Nagarani stated that 43 villages in 20 mandals were impacted by heavy rains. Measures are being taken to strengthen the river bund in Naraapuram town. The flooding damaged 37,182 hectares of paddy fields in 20 mandals, causing a loss of Rs 4.142 crore to farmers. A total of 424 people from 161 families were relocated to rehabilitation camps. In East Godavari district, floodwaters inundated horticulture fields in Thallapudi, Peravali, Nidadavolu, Undrajavaram, and Kovvur mandals, according to Collector P Prasanti.

ASR Collector Dinesh Kumar visited Jeediguppa, Mulakapalli, and Kondaguttala in VR Puram mandal.