Google Cloud GenAI launch celebrated at VVAI in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) celebrated the grand launch of Google Cloud GenAI, marking a significant milestone in their commitment to fostering innovation and technological advancements, said Vasireddy Vidya Sagar, chairman of VIVA-VVIT.

The objective of the programme is to train nearly 1 lakh engineering students across the country and equip them to grab future opportunities by learning GenAI and other associative technologies during the current academic year.

Google Cloud Programme Manager Sriswetha Kommineni emphasised the importance of the transformative potential of GenAI and its applications across various industries.

Programme Manager Akash Sinha launched the programme and delved into the intricacies of the platform, offering the attendees a understanding of its capabilities.