Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha ridicules Jagan’s protest in New Delhi

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha lambasted former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSRC party for resorting to fake propaganda to mislead people.

Interacting with mediapersons in the Assembly lobbies on Wednesday, she said fearing backlash from the people, if he staged a dharna with his fictitious claims in the State, Jagan and his party held the protest in New Delhi. “Even in his sleep, Jagan fears Red Book,” she said.

Anitha accused Jagan of creating obstacles to prevent investors and industries from coming to AP with nefarious intentions.

Ridiculing Jagan for not daring to show the photos of the two workers who were murdered during the YSRC regime, she said Delhi would not be sufficient for the photo exhibition of the atrocities and crimes that took place in Jagan’s five-year regime.

“The YSRC and its chief are making baseless allegations against the TDP-led NDA government. Jagan’s words are unworthy, and not even his mother and sister believe in them. The main reason for Jagan staging protest in New Delhi is to escape from attending the Assembly session,” she said. She dared Jagan to come up with evidence, and assured to register cases against perpetrators of violence against YSRC cadres.