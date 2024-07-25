INDIA alliance leaders back Jagan’s protest

Jagan lashes out at ‘Red Book regime’ in State

Akhilesh Yadav urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take stern measures to halt the violence and ensure the safety and security of all political workers and people in the State.

Speaking at the protest, Jagan said Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a series of unprecedented atrocities under the TDP government in the last 45 days. “The rule of law has been blatantly disregarded, and the administration has indulged in acts that can be described as nothing short of tyrannical,’’ he alleged.

“Leaders and workers of the ruling party, with their barbarism, are causing widespread fear among the people of the State. The targeted violence and harassment faced by YSRC sympathisers is not just an attack on a political party but an attack on democracy itself,” he said. Jagan said, “The self-styled ‘Red Book’ governance has been unleashed by the TDP, and policing has been made ineffective. Worse still is the registering of false cases against the victims, thus plunging the State into lawlessness.’’

“I call upon every citizen of the country to raise their voice against these atrocities and demand accountability from those in power. We must ensure that justice prevails and that the TDP government and Naidu are held accountable for their actions,’’ he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised the TDP government for the continuous violence against YSRC workers, and called for a detailed investigation by the Centre. Another MP of the party Arvind Sawant said, “If the violence continues, AP will soon become the next Manipur. Rajya Sabha MP and AIADMK leader M Thambidurai lashed out at the TDP-led NDA government, and urged Naidu to take serious measures against TDP goons and put an end to the atrocities.

TMC MP Nadimul Haque expressed his anger against the Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government over the continuous violence in the State.

