INDIA alliance leaders back Jagan’s protest

VIJAYAWADA / NEW DELHI: In a move that triggered speculation that the INDI Alliance partners are trying to take the YSRC into their fold, a host of INDI Alliance parties, barring the Congress extended their support to the protest organised by the YSRC against the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government in New Delhi on Tuesday. However, YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not make any announcement in this regard.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was the first to attend the protest and strongly condemned the ongoing violence against YSRC workers ‘perpetrated’ by TDP supporters. Shiv Sena (UBT), AIADMK and Trinamool Congress leaders also extended their support to Jagan.
Condemning the violence, Akhilesh Yadav expressed his gratitude to Jagan for inviting him to the protest.
“Without the invitation, I would not have been aware of the severe state of violence occurring in Andhra Pradesh. The TDP’s actions are an attempt to instill fear among the people of Andhra Pradesh by targeting YSRC workers,’’ he alleged.
Jagan lashes out at ‘Red Book regime’ in State
Akhilesh Yadav urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to take stern measures to halt the violence and ensure the safety and security of all political workers and people in the State.
Speaking at the protest, Jagan said Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a series of unprecedented atrocities under the TDP government in the last 45 days. “The rule of law has been blatantly disregarded, and the administration has indulged in acts that can be described as nothing short of tyrannical,’’ he alleged.
“Leaders and workers of the ruling party, with their barbarism, are causing widespread fear among the people of the State. The targeted violence and harassment faced by YSRC sympathisers is not just an attack on a political party but an attack on democracy itself,” he said. Jagan said, “The self-styled ‘Red Book’ governance has been unleashed by the TDP, and policing has been made ineffective. Worse still is the registering of false cases against the victims, thus plunging the State into lawlessness.’’
“I call upon every citizen of the country to raise their voice against these atrocities and demand accountability from those in power. We must ensure that justice prevails and that the TDP government and Naidu are held accountable for their actions,’’ he said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised the TDP government for the continuous violence against YSRC workers, and called for a detailed investigation by the Centre. Another MP of the party Arvind Sawant said, “If the violence continues, AP will soon become the next Manipur. Rajya Sabha MP and AIADMK leader M Thambidurai lashed out at the TDP-led NDA government, and urged Naidu to take serious measures against TDP goons and put an end to the atrocities.
TMC MP Nadimul Haque expressed his anger against the Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government over the continuous violence in the State.
