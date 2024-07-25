Probe into liquor ‘scam’ in YSRC regime

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to order a probe into the alleged large scale irregularities that took place in the sale of liquor in Andhra Pradesh during the previous YSRC regime from 2019 to 2024.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced it in the State Legislative Assembly after presenting a white paper on the Excise Policy and the discussion that followed, when members of the House demanded a detailed probe into the liquor sale fraud, which they said could run into several thousands of crores.

The Chief Minister assured the House that a detailed probe by CB-CID will be ordered, and the Enforcement Directorate will be entrusted with the task if needed as the total loss due to the previous government’s excise policy was pegged at Rs 18,860.51 crore.

At length he explained how the previous dispensation had resorted to intimidation tactics to take over the liquor sale, monopolise production and marketing of inferior quality liquor, posing a severe risk to public health.

“Strong-arm tactics were adopted to take over the distilleries by the previous regime, and MNC brands were chased out of the State,” he said.

Naidu said there were allegations of extortion at every level. It was reported that Rs 200 per case of liquor and Rs 50 per case of beer sold were extorted, and the estimated illegal collection in this manner was Rs 3,113 crore.

He said what is more worrying was the fact that digital payments were replaced by monetary transactions, contrary to the practice adopted across the country.