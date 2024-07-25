Techie kills three family members, self in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: In a shocking incident, a software engineer allegedly brutally killed three of his family members, due to domestic disputes, before taking his own life on Wednesday night in Muni Reddy Nagar, near Sri Padmavati Women’s University in Tirupati on Wednesday.

The perpetrator, identified as Gudimetla Mohan, murdered his sister-in-law, Suneetha, and her two children, Devi Sri and Neeraja, before hanging himself from the ceiling, according to police reports.

Upon receiving the information, the SV University Police rushed to the scene and have initiated a comprehensive investigation. The bodies of all four deceased individuals have been transferred to a government hospital for postmortem.

Preliminary investigation reported that the violence may have been motivated by family disputes stemming from an unwanted marriage. Sources indicate that Mohan had been forced into an arranged marriage by his elder brother Dasu, a union that ended in separation due to conflicts between Mohan and his wife.

Efforts by Dasu and his wife Suneetha to reconcile the estranged couple reportedly exacerbated tensions between the brothers.

Police suspected that these ongoing conflicts may have fuelled Mohan’s anger, leading to the tragic outcome. Police have questioned family members and neighbours to gather more information about the incident and the events leading up to it. District SP L Subbarayudu IPS, visited the scene and ordered a probe into the incident. SP directed the officials to collect full details of the people present in the house during the crime. The clues team collected key pieces of evidence.