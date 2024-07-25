Technical committee set up on stalled works in Amaravati Capital City

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday issued orders, constituting the Technical Committee of Chief Engineers of various departments in the Government of AP to proceed further on the stalled works in construction of Amaravati Capital City.

Based on the proposal from the APCRDA Commissioner to form a technical committee comprising the chief engineers of various departments to examine the issues, and suggest the ‘way forward’ in development of Amaravati Capital City with the Terms of Reference (TOR), the government constituted the committee.

The Engineer-in-Chief (Public Health and Municipal Engineering Department) is the Chairman of the committee. The members include the Chief Engineer, R&B (Buildings), Chief Engineer, VMC 4, Chief Engineer, APCPDCL, Representative from Vigilance and Enforcement Department, Chief Engineer, APCRDA and Chief Engineer, Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) as members. The panel will have to submit its report within one month.

Terms of reference

To examine the status of various works taken up as part of construction of the capital city

To assess the structural soundness of various structures, which have been halted since May 2019

To assess the extent of damage to roads, pipelines laid for sewage, water supply, power and ICT for the partly executed works

To study and offer specific recommendations on the claims, if any made by various contracting agencies

To assess serviceability of pipes, steel and other materials at stack