Turmeric production set to increase in Guntur district

VIJAYAWADA: With high prices secured last season and experts predicting further boosts, turmeric production in Guntur district is expected to rise substantially. As one of Andhra Pradesh’s major turmeric producers, Guntur hosts the largest turmeric market in Duggirala. In recent years, low prices had led to a significant decrease in turmeric cultivation, with turmeric grown on 4,348 acres in the erstwhile Guntur district: 1,881 acres in Guntur, 1,645 acres in Bapatla, and 820 acres in Palnadu.

This commercial crop is primarily cultivated in Tadepalli, Mangalagiri, Kollipara, Duggirala, Tenali, Medikonduru, Vemuru, Kolluru, Bhattiprolu, Amruthaluru, Chunduru, Repalle, and island villages in Bapatla, as well as Sattenapalle, Muppalla, Rajupalem, Piduguralla, Achampet, Amaravati, and other mandals in Palnadu district. However, unprecedentedly high profits were secured this year, with prices ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 19,000 per quintal.

Experts attribute this sharp price spike to reduced cultivation and increased foreign demand. Consequently, more farmers are now inclined towards turmeric cultivation. G Basavareddy, a farmer in Guntur district, remarked, “Since 2010, turmeric prices have never been better than this year. As the prices are good, I opted to cultivate turmeric this Kharif season. If the situation continues, we hope to secure good profits next season.”

With the growing interest in turmeric, the demand for turmeric seeds has surged. A seed rate of 2,500 kg of rhizomes is required to plant one hectare of turmeric. The quality of these rhizomes is crucial for the crop yield. These seed rhizomes are treated with mancozeb 0.3% for 30 minutes, shade-dried for three to four hours, and then planted. The price of these seed rhizomes has increased from Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000 to over Rs 10,000. Despite the higher seed costs, farmers are optimistic and are preparing to start sowing by the end of July.