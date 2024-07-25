Unknown men attempt to kill TDP leader

CHITTOOR: In a shocking incident on Tuesday night, armed assailants attempted to murder local TDP leader Giri Naidu in Ontillu village of Kavalipalle in Piler mandal, Annamayya district.

Giri Naidu was preparing to celebrate his son’s birthday when four masked men forcibly entered his house around 8:30 PM. One of the intruders pointed a gun at Giri Naidu’s head and pulled the trigger, but the weapon misfired.

Seizing the moment, Naidu fought back against his attacker. Meanwhile, another assailant threatened Naidu’s wife Jyotsna and son Rohit, who were in the bedroom, with a gun. Naidu intervened, leading to a scuffle that resulted in the gun falling to the floor. Naidu’s father Narayana, who lives next door, rushed to the scene and begged the attackers not to harm his son. Emboldened by his father’s arrival, Naidu fought back again, forcing the assailants to flee.

Piler police launched a probe into the attack, focusing on identifying the masked men.