Vishnu Kumar Raju is BJP floor leader in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: P Vishnu Kumar Raju was elected as the BJP floor leader in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu informed the House on Wednesday that he received a message from the BJP State unit president Daggubati Purandeswari with regard to the appointment of Vishnu Kumar Raju as the party floor leader, and C Adinarayana Reddy as the Whip of the BJP.

The Speaker also announced the list of panel Speakers, including Mandali Buddha Prasad, N Varadarajulu Reddy, Jyothula Nehru, Kolla Lalitha Kumar, Dasari Sudha and P Vishnu Kumar Raju.

Incidentally, Vishnu Kumar Raju kicked up a storm on Monday by his harsh comments against those who voted for the YSRC in the recent elections. “It is strange that 40% people voted for YSRC. I don’t know whether they have brains or not,’’ he said during a debate.