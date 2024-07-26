Andhra Pradesh Transmission Corp. bags two awards for innovation

VIJAYAWADA: Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (APTRANSCO) bagged two prestigious awards at the Southern India level.

The South Govtech Symposium Award was received in the Digital Transformation Excellence category for the Joint Meter Reading (JMR) Application developed by APTRANSCO’s IT Wing.

Additionally, APTRANSCO was honoured with the IT Innovation Award for its creative steps in developing and implementing a demand forecasting model based on cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) by the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) of APTRANSCO.

The awards were presented to APTRANSCO officials by representatives of the Governance Now South Gov-Tech Symposium at a ceremony held in Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

Special Chief Secretary Energy and APTRANSCO CMD K Vijayanand, along with MD Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) KVN Chakradhar Babu and JMD HR & Admin/APTRANSCO Kirthi Chekuri, congratulated the IT/Telecom team of APTRANSCO and the State Load Dispatch Centre for their achievements.

Vijayanand encouraged officials to maintain their sustained efforts in operational excellence within the power sector, guided by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and to aim for more awards for power utilities in the future.